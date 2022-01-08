While some electric vehicles are only just starting out in life, the Nissan LEAF has been in the zero emissions game for a long time.

However, as more competition arrives on the market, early starters in the electric-only world face the challenge of reasserting themselves or – as some might say – turning over a new leaf!

With that in mind, the recently-introduced E+ version of the LEAF has brought fresh appeal to Nissan’s popular electric car.

This long range version has a bigger battery that provides 239 miles of range on the combined WLTP scale – up from 168 miles for the regular LEAF.

It also has a new and more powerful motor that pumps out 217PS and 340Nm of torque, contributing to a brisk 0-62mph time of under seven seconds.

The LEAF is easy and pleasant to drive, with the instant power proving very satisfying and the punchy low-speed acceleration offering an element of fun.

Meanwhile, the steering is well-weighted and there’s very little by way of body roll to look out for when cornering.

There are several ways to charge the LEAF. At home, most owners opt for Type 2 charging while, on the go, a wide network of public charging stations also offer Type 2, while an increasing number now provide 50 kW CHAdeMO capability.

The beauty of plugging into a CHAdeMO rapid charger is that you can get from 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in an hour.

If you’re keen to make the best use of your range, you can use B Mode, which delivers more regenerative braking, charging the battery without compromising on driving power.

In terms of looks, the LEAF has sharp and contemporary styling.

Aerodynamic lines, a distinctive floating roof and the signature V-Motion grille all combine to give the car an attractive appearance, while the 17-inch alloys also look the part.

LED signature daytime running lights are standard, while other nice touches include the chrome door handles

Once inside the LEAF, you’re met with a well laid-out cabin that’s more functional than thrilling.

Everything is where you want it to be, but it’s arguably a little drab compared to some rivals, with plenty of hard-wearing materials in evidence.

The eight-inch touchscreen display on the dash is easy enough to use, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming as standard.

The D-shaped leather steering wheel is another plus point, while the heated front and rear seats with heated steering wheel came in handy in the recent coldsnap.

This LEAF is equipped with the latest intelligent driving technologies, including e-Pedal and ProPILOT.

On the test car, things such as lane keep assist, electronic parking brake and the rear view camera all made the driving experience even more relaxing.

For those with their eye on a new LEAF, perhaps the biggest decision is whether the extra range and power on the E+ is worthy of the extra expenditure, as it will cost several thousand pounds more than the regular version.

While there’s no doubt that 239-mile capability eases range anxiety, perhaps it’s also fair to say that

the 168-mile standard version is sufficient for the average driver, as most people drive less than 30 miles a day.

Either way, it’s good to have the longer-range option for those who want to pay more in return for extra range and power.

Nissan LEAF E+ N-Connecta

PRICE: £30,445 on the road

BATTERY: 62 kWh

ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION: 180Wh/km

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds

TOP SPEED: 98mph

RANGE:239 miles on WLTP combined

MAX POWER: 217PS