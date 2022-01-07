THE death of a University of York student in the River Thames in London has left staff and students 'deeply shocked and saddened,' a senior academic said today.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday night that a body recovered from the water near Embankment earlier this week was that of 20-year-old Harvey Parker, who had been missing since before Christmas.

Dr Aine Sheil, Head of the Department of Music at the University of York, paid tribute today to a 'dedicated' student who had a 'bright future ahead of him.'

She said: “Staff and students in the Department of Music are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of our student, Harvey Parker.

“Harvey was a dedicated BA Music student who will be remembered in particular for his wonderful flute playing and all-round musicianship.

"He was an active member of instrumental and vocal ensembles, and was very popular with his peers.

"He had a bright future ahead of him and our thoughts at this very sad time are with his family and friends and the students and staff he got to know at the University.”

A university spokesperson added that students and staff who were affected by Harvey’s death could seek support from Cruse Bereavement Care (www.cruse.org.uk/), or students can get in touch through their college teams.

The university posted on Facebook that its thoughts 'remain with Harvey’s family at this really difficult time, and the Department is liaising with the University’s student support team and the family to understand what we can do to help.'

It added: "You can reach out to your college support team or Student Wellbeing Officers, who can help direct you to any support you need."

The Metropolitan Police was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution on Tuesday.

He had last been seen after leaving Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster, central London.

CCTV footage showed Mr Parker walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, and he had not been seen since.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to the nightclub.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.

“We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

The force said investigators had viewed CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge and believe Mr Parker, who was a member of front of house staff at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, might have entered the water there.

The force said that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.