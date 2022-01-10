YORK looks set to continue using the herbicide glyphosate to control weeds- on highways, despite concerns raised about its environmental impact last year.
The City of York Council has reviewed alternatives and members are set to recommend its further use at a meeting on Wednesday.
The council says it looked at alternatives but found glyphosate the most effective
Acetic or nonanoic acid did not perform and acetic acid was not recommended as it could burn the skin.
Manual weeding was considered but it needed extra staff, vehicles and tools.
A look at other councils noted many used hot foam treatments but it had environmental impacts on plants and would also need 1000 litres of water a day, in addition to ‘significant investment’ in extra staff and new equipment.
The meeting on Wednesday is also recommended to appoint a contractor who undertakes such work for the council, starting this growing season, for two more years.
It is recommended that the treatment frequency is 3 times per year starting in April, July and September.
It is also proposed glyphosate remains the treatment of choice for weeds on the highway, with the option of other treatments in specific problem areas. Further trials may be undertaken with alternative treatments, once there have been developments in the market place.
