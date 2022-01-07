THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals appears to have plateaued - at least for the time being.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 106 Covid inpatients at the two sites.
That is broadly in line with the average number of such patients through the week, after a sudden increase over the New Year saw 109 patients being treated on Tuesday, compared with 74 on New Year's Eve.
The highest number of Covid patients recorded at the two hospitals was 242 last January, at the height of last winter's coronavirus wave.
The trust said today that three of its Covid patients were in intensive care, similar to the number through the week.
It said a total of 3,198 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, which means 35 have been discharged since Tuesday.
