A WARNING has gone out to motorists after nine serious accidents in just the first three days of 2022.
North Yorkshire Police say that of the nine crashes, four involved motorbikes and mopeds colliding with cars.
Traffic Constable Jamie Lord said: “It’s worrying that almost half of all serious collisions in the new year so far have involved motorbikes or mopeds.
“With the milder weather coming this weekend, we know more motorcyclists will be out and about in the county, so we want to make it clear that all road users need to be extra careful and look out for each other.
“Most collisions between cars and motorbikes or mopeds are down to driver/rider error, so drivers must take care and look out for all road users.”
TC Lord said drivers can take some simple safety measures to prepare for the road:
• Make sure your windscreens are fully cleared and de-misted
• Check all your lights are clean and working properly
• Check your tyre pressures are at the recommended level and that tread depth is correct
• Stay a safe distance away from the vehicle in front of you (remember the two second rule!)
• ALWAYS check all your mirrors and blind spots before turning Let's all work together to keep our county's roads safe
