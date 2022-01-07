THE family of a missing woman are issuing another appeal for the public to be vigilant for any sightings of Sarah West.

Over eight months ago, 47 year-old Sarah left her home address on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early morning of 25 April 2021. The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that same day on the A165 near Cayton Bay.

North Yorkshire Police say Sarah is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Police searches covered the area extensively, including Reighton and Filey but to no avail and despite a number of public appeals, Sarah still remains missing.

Sarah is 5ft5 tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses. When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She maybe carrying a red bag.

Police released a CCTV image (below) captured of Sarah the day before she went missing in which she is pictured wearing the clothing she is believed to have been wearing on Sunday, April 25.

Sarah’s mum Valerie and her sister Rebecca shared this message for Sarah back in April and have renewed their plea for the public to keep looking out for her: “Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.

“We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all.

“There are so many people who love you and care about you.

“We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting.”

Valerie added: “We asked this before and we ask this again, please keep vigilant for any sightings of Sarah and help us to bring her home safe. We are so grateful for the support of everyone who is helping to find her.”

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant, Jon Dillon, said: “It’s been eight months since Sarah was first reported missing and we’re asking everyone to refamiliarize themselves with her photo and description so they can stay vigilant for any sightings.

“If you see Sarah please call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information. Every piece of information can help so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”