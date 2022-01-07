YORK awoke today to a dusting of snow - as heavier falls made driving conditions difficult on the hills of North Yorkshire.

Snow showers swept across the area in the early hours, sticking on pavements and side streets in York.

Pedestrians had to take care as the snow turned to slush as temperatures began to rise.

Webcam images showed heavy snow showers sticking on main roads such as the A170 at Sutton Bank, near Thirsk.

Forecasters say the snow will turn to sleet and rain before dying out later.

Tomorrow will see heavy rain in York, while Sunday should be drier and sunnier.