UPDATED 11.10AM: The road has now reopened and the accident has been cleared.
DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays after a crash on a major road.
The A63 is currently blocked with heavy traffic due to an accident at East Common Lane at Selby.
The road has been closed southbound and a diversion is now in place via the A19 through Selby.
