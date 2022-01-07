A VAN driver was arrested after being pulled over at the roadside.
North Yorkshire Police say officers out on patrol saw the red Ford Transit van in Flaxby near Harrogate and stopped the driver.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "The vehicle was stopped by my colleague TC Tunney at Flaxby after her "coppers nose" started twitching.
"The driver was found in possession of cannabis and tested positive on a drug wipe.
"They were arrested and bloods were obtained which will now be sent to regional forensic support officer Diane Fair for analysis."
