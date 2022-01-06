POLICE are hunting a wanted man believed to be in York.

North Yorkshire Police first issued an appeal to locate wanted man Raymond Harris in November last year.

They now say that, despite extensive enquiries, 38-year-old Harris, who has been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence, is still at large.

A police spokesman said: "Prior to his release on licence, he had been serving time in prison for aggravated burglary.

"Officers are now are reissuing their appeal to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

"They believe that he could be in York. He also has links to the Middlesbrough area."

Harris is described as white, around 6 ft 1 tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Harris, please do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

If you have any other info about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210240849.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.