YORK has been home to many legends in all sorts of different fields over the years and it is time to honour those who have made the biggest impact.

Here is a look at some more of the famous names who have come out of the city.

DUSTIN GEE

Probably best known for being one half of a comedy double act with Les Dennis in the 1980s.

Born Gerald Harrison, Gee appeared on TV shows including ITV's 'Who Do You Do?' and 'Russ Abbot's Madhouse'.

He and Dennis performed onstage at ITV's Live From Her Majesty's show after Tommy Cooper suffered a heart attack.

Gee died, aged 43, after suffering a heart attack, while performing at a pantomime in Southport in January 1986.

His funeral was held at St Oswald's Church, at Fulford, York, and was attended by stars of Coronation Street and The Krankies.

BERWICK KALER

A York pantomime legend.

Berwick, 75, wore his frock to take part in Dick Turpin Rides Again at the Grand Opera House in Christmas 2021, after four decades as dame at York Theatre Royal.

He is Britain's longest-serving panto dame and had initially retired as a dame after the Theatre Royal’s 2018/19 panto, but has since made a comeback.

KATE ATKINSON

The York-born author, now 70, published her first novel in her early 40s.

She is best known for writing the Jackson Brodie series of detective novels, which has since been adapted into the BBC TV series Case Histories.

Her work has been recognised with a series of honours including claiming the Whitbread Book of the Year prize in 1995 in the novels category for Behind the Scenes at the Museum.

She was given an MBE in the Queen's 2011 Birthday Honours for services to literature.

FRANK DOBSON

York-born Mr Dobson served as an MP for more than 35 years.

His father was a railwayman in the city, and he was educated at Dunnington County Church of England Primary School and the Archbishop Holgate Grammar School, before he left the city of university at the London School of Economics.

Mr Dobson was Tony Blair’s first health secretary after Labour's election victory in 1997 and resigned from the House of Commons in 2015, having served as Holborn and St Pancras MP for 36 years.

He died, aged 79, in November 2019.

JONNY BAIRSTOW

Bairstow was born in Bradford in 1989 but went to St Peter's School in York.

Jonny made his debut for Yorkshire in 2009 and for England three years later.

He became the first England batsman in World Cup history to score two successive centuries, with vital innings of 111 and 106 in must-win group games against India and New Zealand in 2019.

Jonny hit an important 36 as England won a thrilling tied game against New Zealand after a Super Over at Lord's in the World Cup final in July 2019.