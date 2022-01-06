YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 50 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 51, taking it to 1,698 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 469 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 39,704.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 68, taking it to 1,496.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,509 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 114,258.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 129, taking it to 1,676.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 1,097 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 66,394.
Across the UK, a further 179,756 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 14,015,065.
