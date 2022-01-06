MEET the first man to take the helm at a well-known school run by women since 1804.

David Griffiths has taken on the top job at The Mount School becoming the 20th principal since the all-girls' school moved to Castlegate in 1831 and the first man to lead the school since co-founder, William Tuke, retired in 1804.

David joined The Mount - which counts among it's former pupils Oscar winning actress, Dame Judi Dench, from Wycombe Abbey School, Changzhou (in China) where he was head since 2015.

At Wycombe Abbey he developed and delivered an academic curriculum aligned with its UK-affiliated home school, Wycombe Abbey School, one of the most highly-ranked girls’ schools in the UK.

His initiatives at this international school offered a strong academic curriculum and holistic experience programmes to provide pupils with a range of opportunities, from building cars to studying geopolitics. This enrichment approach enabled pupils to gain places at the most highly regarded universities in the UK, the USA and around the world. Under his tenure pupil numbers grew and the school tripled in size to over 1300 pupils.

He said: “I am delighted to be the 20th Principal of The Mount, I am honoured to lead this already exceptional school and embrace the wonderful Quaker ethos. I feel a huge sense of excitement and privilege in being charged with the ongoing development of The Mount School. I have enjoyed meeting the girls and parents.

“Being able to shape the educational journey of young people is something that I find rewarding in the extreme.

“I look forward to developing The Mount’s progressive spirit and our mantra of “We know girls can” because girls can and do, at The Mount. What could be more vital and important in a world where the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion are, at long last, assuming their rightful position?”

In a recent letter to current parents, Mr Griffiths announced new initiatives based on developing an extensive super-curricular programme that truly extends academic learning and understanding outside the classroom and into ‘real world’ situations and scenarios.

He said all girls will benefit from unrivalled curricular, co-curricular and super-curricular, or academic enhancement, programmes, providing pupils with exceptional opportunities which extend beyond the classroom.

He said: “I wholeheartedly believe that academic enrichment, blended with co-curricular activities such as music, performing arts, drama and sport, create a powerful holistic educational entity.

“The Mount School is a community where every girl is valued for her contribution. I am dedicated to the school’s holistic vision and Quaker ethos, and understand the importance of this broad and profound education system. The central backbone of any holistic education must always be the academic spine. My major focus as Principal is in ensuring the health and vitality of the whole educational system such that everything is totally pupil-centred.”

Mr Griffiths also announced a new academic society, the Borealis Society, which will enable pupils to learn about Arctic and subarctic areas of the planet from a wide variety of academic viewpoints. At the epicentre of this society will be the opportunity for all Sixth Formers to experience major mountaineering expeditions to these areas. These expeditions will provide distinct physical and mental challenges, set firmly within an academic framework. Further exciting initiatives with the wider academic community and international outreach programmes will be introduced from August 2022.

Margaret Bryan, Clerk to The Mount’s governing committee, said: “We are delighted to have appointed David, and look forward to supporting him fully as he takes The Mount School on the next stage of its exciting journey, enabling our girls to let their lives speak and ensuring they are prepared for the opportunities and challenges of our increasingly complex, global and technological world.”

Prospective parents can meet David Griffiths at The Mount’s Open Doors on Saturday, January, 29 10am-12pm.