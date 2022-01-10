ONLY one in 47 households enquiring about becoming a foster carer in York goes on to make an application, new research suggests.

Despite a record number of families making enquiries across England in the year to March, the proportion who then apply is at an "all-time low", – with Ofsted warning that the number of available foster carers is not keeping up with demand.

Ofsted data shows 235 households approached their council in York to enquire about fostering, but only 5, which equates to two per cent, made an application in 2020-21. This is lower than six years before, when 59 enquiries were received with 12, or 20 per cent, of households going on to make an application.

Anne Coyle, interim director of children’s services at City of York Council, said: "In York, our priority is always to ensure that children and young people who are unable to live safely, securely and happily within their own extended families can stay locally within their communities whilst we do all we can to support them

“Like most local authorities, we are eager to encourage and attract more suitable adults who can become part of our fostering community and support our children and young people. We particularly need to attract those who understand the challenges that our young people face and are caring enough to step forward and help them to succeed in life through care, nurture and aspiration.

“Our foster carers really do help to make a difference in children and young people’s lives and we value their contribution enormously."

Meanwhile, Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, lead member for children’s services at City of York Council, said that he understands the difference a caring adult can make to a young person’s life, being a step-father himself.

"Of the many ways in which you can benefit a young person, bringing them up and caring for them is one of the most rewarding. If you feel you would like to do this, please get in touch via our website", Cllr Cuthbertson added.

Across England, there were 160,635 initial inquiries in 2020-21 – a record high and up 55 per cent since 2014-15.

Ofsted said that the figures for York only refer to applications made to local authorities, while the figures for England as a whole also include those approaching independent fostering agencies.

The Ofsted figures show there were 120 households approved for foster care in York in the year to March, providing 235 foster places. Of them, 15 were approved between April 2020 and March this year.

The Government said it has made significant additional funding available to encourage more people to come forward to provide foster care for children in need.

To find out more about fostering in York, visit: www.york.gov.uk/fostering.