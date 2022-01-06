A North Yorkshire Police officer denied a sex charge when he appeared in the dock of Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday).
PC Christopher Ryan Hudson, 31, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in February 2021.
He is currently suspended from North Yorkshire Police.
Judge Simon Batiste ordered that Hudson stand trial on February 20 next year.
"There is a considerable backlog before the courts at the moment and that is when the trial will take place," he said.
The trial will be held at Leeds Crown Court.
Hudson, of Marsh, Huddersfield, was released on bail on condition he doesn't contact the woman he is alleged to have sexually assaulted and keeps in contact with his legal team.
Hudson was making his first appearance before a circuit judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Judge Batiste made legal directions after discussing the case with barristers for the prosecution and the defence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.