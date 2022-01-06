OMICRON has forced a school open evening to go online.
The top school has been forced to cancel its sixth form open evening at short notice, due to the uncertainty surrounding the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Ripon Grammar School, a top-performing state school with boarding, was expecting many hundreds of prospective students and parents from all over the country to attend on January 17.
Head Jonathan Webb said he and his senior leadership team had, very reluctantly, made the difficult decision to cancel.
He said: “It is very sad to have to cancel our open evening as it is always a delight to be able to welcome prospective new entrants and share everything that RGS has to offer with them.”
In place of the event at school, those who planned to attend are being encouraged to visit the school’s online open day, now on the website, which features video talks from staff and students, as well as virtual tours of sports facilities and boarding accommodation.
For more information, please visit www.ripongrammar.co.uk
