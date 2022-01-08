THE photograph of Parliament Street in 1962 (The Press, 5th January) was very evocative of days gone by.
The photo shows a busy street with everyday shops for local people and cars (all small and human scale by today's SUV standards) parked in neat rows up the centre.
Now we have a bland pedestrianised precinct mostly to accommodate hordes of visitors edged by the garish facias and plate glass of large corporate retailers.
Progress is a mixed bag.
David Farnsworth,
Old Orchard,
Haxby, York
