NOT a sight you see every day - the so-called 'drinking dinosaur' emerging from the sea off the Yorkshire coast near Flamborough.
Press Camera Club member Andy Richards was up early to get this photo, which he said was on his "bucket list" of images.
He said: "It's only right to start the new year off with a bang. Another of my 'bucket list' images. A 5am start this morning was required to grab this one!"
Andy is just one of 2,000 readers who have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
