AS we look back over the past 12 months - it's remarkable to reflect on how York bounced back with brio after the lockdown at the start of 2021.
York's streets - normally bustling with visitors and locals alike - fell eerily silent as shops closed once more, restaurants and cafes shut their doors, and many of us returned to home working.
But as restrictions eased through spring and summer, York quickly bounced back.
Once-empty streets were full again - not just with shoppers but with diners as cafe culture took hold and pavement cafes sprung up across the city.
Our photo gallery shows just how York went from being eerie to cheery.
