There is a military phrase that if you are receiving flak you know you are over the target.
So now being a dissenter and speaking out against over reaching power of the state is “unhelpful” according to Tony Lawton and “irresponsible” according to Jim Welsman and Quentin McDonald.
Sorry guys, you are on the wrong side of history if you think it’s OK for government muscle to force people to be injected with a disputed serum.To paraphrase the quotation of Martin Niemoller (1892-1984):
“First they came for the unvaccinated, and I did not speak out - because I was not unvaccinated.”
“Then they came for …..
If you don’t know the rest of it you should.
We are approaching the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. 27 January 1945.
How long before people like myself who don’t agree with the imposition of excessive emergency powers are denounced as enemies of the state and carted off in cattle trucks to detention camps?
And if this happens will Messrs Lawton, Welsman and McDonald look on approvingly?
Matthew Laverack,
Eldon Street,
York
