A YOUNG man who continued to see a girl after police had given him an official warning not to contact her has received a suspended prison sentence.

The underage girl returned home having been drinking and with designer clothes she couldn't afford and underwear "inappropriate for her age" after going missing from home, said Laura Addy, prosecuting.

CCTV showed her at Charlie James Casimir's place of work with him very late at night in September.

He took her into a storeroom "where they both remained for some time", said the barrister at York Crown Court.

A couple of weeks earlier, police had issued Casimir with a formal notice ordering him to cease all contact with the girl and not be with her.

After viewing the CCTV the police went to Londis in Tadcaster Road, York, where Casimir worked.

He refused to let them in and was eventually arrested after a 15-minute stand-off.

Later released on bail, Casimir continued to see the girl, including paying for them to travel to Leeds and back and plans to spend the night together in a tent.

Text messages between the girl and Casimir showed them working together to deceive the police.

Rupert Doswell, defending, said Casimir was on the autistic spectrum.

"He has significant limitations in social awareness and in ability to interpret social clues," he said.

Mr Doswell said Casimir was immature for his age and mentally about the same age as the girl.

Judge Simon Hickey said Casimir must have known that he should not have contacted the child after receiving the formal warning and that text messages between the two clearly indicated Casimir knew what he was doing was wrong.

"It is fairly determined and consistent behaviour in the face of the police contact," the judge said. "She is an extremely vulnerable girl."

Casimir, 21, of North Lane, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to abducting a child in September.

He was on a community order at the time for shop thefts imposed in January 2021.

The judge took into account that Casimir had been in custody since September and gave him a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition Casimir does 40 days' rehabilitative activities and a six-month nightly curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Mr Doswell said Casimir had found his time behind bars very difficult. Prison was particularly difficult for him because of his mental condition.

Ms Addy said the prosecution had no evidence Casimir and the girl had had a sexual relationship.

Casimir has a girlfriend, who is not the underage girl, the court heard.

A statement from the teenager's mother said her behaviour had improved after Casimir was locked up but in October it deteriorated again.

She had been going missing from home before she met Casimir.