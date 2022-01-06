PANTO legend Berwick Kaler and his sidekick Martin Barrass have both tested positive for Covid and are out of the rest of the pantomime at York's Grand Opera House.
But theatre bosses have stressed that the show will go on for the rest of the run until Sunday, with two other actors taking on their roles.
A spokeswoman said another great dame, Alan McHugh, will play Berwick's part of Dolly Dohnut in Dick Turpin Rides Again, while Paul-James Corrigan will take over the role of Dunkin’ Dohnut, previously played by Martin Barrass.
She said Alan was a Scottish actor, comedian and writer fresh from his role as Dame Bella Buchan along with Paul-James Corrigan who played Boabby in The Beauty and The Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.
"Alan is best known for his roles in television shows such as Taggart, Take the High Road, Limmy's Show, and Rab C. Nesbitt.
"The Grand Opera House would like to thank audiences for their continued support and understanding."
The panto had marked a return to the stage for Berwick, 75, who had retired before the pandemic struck after 40 years at York Theatre Royal, making him Britain's longest serving pantomime dame.
The panto continues at the Grand Opera House until Sunday.
