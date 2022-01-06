POLICE have have reasuured the comnunity of a Ryedale village following the death of a local woman yesterday (Wednesday).

As reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of a "serious incident" in Thornton-le-Dale, on a quiet residential street off Church Lane, shortly before 12pm where a woman's body was found.

They confirmed that it was being treated as a murder investigation.

They said a man had been arrested and investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Speaking today (Thursday) North Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: "Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to establish the circumstances which led to the death of a local woman on Wednesday January 5th 2022. I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"Further details will be released when possible.

"You will see an increased policing presence in the local area. Please do feel free to speak to our officers if you have any concerns.

"If any member of the public has information which could assist our investigation, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference: 12220002314."

