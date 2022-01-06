FOLLOWING a smash-hit autumn run of shows, a trio tipped as "Britain’s greatest cabaret" are preparing to perform at a popular York venue next month.
For nearly four decades, Fascinating Aïda, made up of Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman, have captured the political and social fixations of our times, right from their first album entitled Sweet FA released in 1984.
"Their brand-new show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place. But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable", a spokesperson said.
Dillie Keane founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983 and since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland, with London seasons at the Donmar Warehouse, Lyric Hammersmith, Piccadilly, Vaudeville, Garrick, Apollo and Comedy theatres and the Theatre Royal, Haymarket.
In 2013, the group won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards. Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, the trio has clocked up over 25 million views on YouTube and counting - and their videos have gone viral multiple times.
Get tickets for the Fascinating Aïda show at York Barbican on February 12 on the venue's website at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk
