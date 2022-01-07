"SHE was an amazing lady... she was my rock and I will miss her everyday" - this is a husband's loving tribute to Rosemary Bentley who has died unexpectedly.

Rosemary was well-known and loved in York - as a former teaching assistant at St George's primary school, as a stalwart of the Friends of Rowntree Park and for her time in amateur dramatics and working at York Theatre Royal.

Rosemary working at the Theatre Royal costume department in 2012

Her husband Hugo said he was "overwhelmed" by the amount of cards and messages he has received following Rosemary's death on Christmas Eve at the age of 74.

He told The Press: "I have been blown away by all the messages, texts and cards. She was an amazing lady."

He said Rosemary died from a stroke in York Hospital where she was being treated for fractured ribs following a fall at York Theatre Royal. She had worked at the theatre for more than 20 years in catering, costume hire and front of house.

She leaves Hugo, son Paul, foster daughter Caitlin and an army of friends across York and beyond.

Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 18, at English Martyrs RC church on Dalton Terrace, York, at 10.30am, followed by a private ceremony for the family at Bishopthorpe Crematorium. Refreshments will be served after the service at English Martyrs Church Hall.

The family are asking people to "wear a splash of colour with your mourning attire, as Rosemary would have wanted".

Known as "Bud" to her family and friends, Rosemary was born and raised in Surrey and moved to York with Hugo in 1979. They met while hiking in Ben Nevis and were married for 49 years.

It was appropriate her nick-name was Bud because she loved gardening and was a key volunteer at Rowntree Park, often helping park keeper Dave Brown shortly after she moved to York.

She and Hugo became Friends of Rowntree Park and Rosemary was heavily involved in the voluntary organisation. She helped establish the Sensory Garden and was integral to many events at the park.

As well as being a foster parent, Rosemary carried out cycling training for children and helped put on many children's shows at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, including Bugsy Malone, Alice and Oliver! along with Norman Fowler, the former head teacher at St George's RC school, said Hugo.

Rosemary working on knitted poppies at the Rowntree Park cafe

She loved the theatre and shared that love with Hugo, who continues to work at York Theatre Royal.

Tom Bird, chief executive of York Theatre Royal, paid this tribute to Rosemary: "We all loved Rosemary, and she loved the theatre. We’re absolutely heartbroken that she’s gone. We’ll remember her warmth, honesty and compassion - and her husband Hugo remains a much-loved and valued part of our team."

More than 100 comments have been left on the Friends of Rowntree Park Facebook group post that announced Rosemary's death.

The post read: "She leaves a massive Rosemary shaped hole in many lives and the world has lost a wonderful woman. Rosemary was key in the Friends of Rowntree Park. She originally set up the volunteer gardening group following the park keeper’s redundancy. She has worked tirelessly volunteering to help Rowntree Park over the years. Out almost everyday doing what she could. She and her Tuesday team of volunteer gardeners created the Sensory Garden (the one full of colourful fragrant flowers) as well as much more. She was behind a number ‘yarn installations’ inspiring the craft group that she ran. She’d be out clearing snow/leaves to keep paths clear for the public. Feeding birds regularly and the ducks would follow her for their regular feed. There is far too much to mention in one post! Her groups went beyond just volunteering to help a park, they brought people together and created lasting friendships. Rosemary meant so much to so many. Rosemary brought so much warmth and positivity. A funny, loving woman who will be greatly missed - a real inspiration. Sending much love to all her family, and friends."

Rosemary at Rowntree Park

Here are just some of the tributes left to Rosemary:

Nikki Lee: "Rosemary was just a loving caring free-spirited kind person. Rosemary was one of my one to one teacher at St George's primary school. Sending my thoughts to her family. RIP Rosemary XXXX."

Matt Aston: "Just such devastating news. Sending Hugo and the rest of her family all the love in the world. I first got to know Rosemary at York Theatre Royal where she was always so kind, warm and generous. In recent years she was so wonderfully supportive of the Park Bench Theatre shows I put on at Rowntree Park. She worked tirelessly to ensure both the 2020 season and this year’s Park Keeper had the best chance of success. She always had a wonderful twinkle in her eye and I shall miss her, and our chats when we bumped into each other, greatly. Xx"

Sally Dunsire: "There are no words to describe our great loss. We knew Rosemary as "Bud" and she was a dear friend. Nothing was ever too much trouble and she always had a smile on her face. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to Hugo and the family."

Rebecca Fay: "Mrs Bentley was a legend at St George's and even 30 odd years later I remember her warmth and passion. So sad to hear....much love to her family."

If you would like to leave a tribute or share a memory and photograph of Rosemary, please do so through our online Book of Condolence, below...