NHS Blood and Transplant is calling on North Yorkshire families to talk about organ donations with more on waiting list for a transplant than available donors.

Current statistics show that 129 patients in North Yorkshire are awaiting an organ transplant, while only 52 people in the region had found a donor to receive a transplant.

However, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) have found that only 37 per cent of family members are certain of whether to donate their family members organ or not.

Therefore, NHSBT are encouraging families to have conversations about organ donations over the Christmas period as they get together.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT said: "We know that for many thousands of people across the UK, including 129 people in North Yorkshire, the greatest gift they could receive this year will be a phone call telling them that a donor has been found for them - please take a moment this Christmas to let your family know and be certain if your organ donation decision.

"These conversations could help save the lives of people currently spending their Christmas waiting for a transplant, the only reason that they are able to enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas is thanks to the generosity of a donor and their family who so selflessly chose to give the gift of life."

Only 42 per cent of the UK have registered their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, though despite this, many are still not aware that their families will still be consulted before the organ donation goes ahead.

Everyday in the UK, someone in need of an organ transplant dies.

Vicky Petterson, from Redcar in North Yorkshire, had her lung transplant 22 years ago - she has now turned 50, seen her son Antony grown up, became a Grandma last month, and celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary in 2021

She said: “I think of my donor on anniversaries, special occasions and when I am feeling reflective, I am aware of their family I know they’ve had 22 years without that person and I am forever grateful that they made that decision at the hardest time in their life.

"When I got my transplant I hoped for five years, I wasn't expected to live past my teens - I've had a lifetime because of my transplant and that's down to my donor.

"I've seen Antony grow up, I was at his graduation, seen him start work as a music teacher, I never thought it was possible I'd become a grandparent - it is wonderful to look at and hold at Rory, I never even dreamt of this when I was on the waiting list."