NEW research published in the journal Nature Geoscience has confirmed that controlled burning can increase carbon storage in the soil.
The study, from the University of Cambridge, found that controlled burns cause changes in soil composition, which not only offset immediate losses but can actually lock in or increase carbon in the soils of forests and grasslands.
This concurs with research undertaken on peat soils by researchers from the University of York, Lancaster University and Newcastle University.
Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association, said: "We hope that this important independent research will be taken into consideration by lobby groups and policymakers."
According to the research, fire stabilises carbon within the soil in several ways. It creates charcoal, which is very resistant to decomposition, and forms aggregates – clumps of soil that can protect carbon-rich organic matter. Low intensity fire also increases the amount of carbon bound to minerals in the soil.
A further finding published in the report was that managed burning promotes new plant growth which enables more carbon to be stored. Much of the carbon in grassland habitats is stored in the roots of the plants. Controlled burning also encourages plant growth and can increase root biomass.
