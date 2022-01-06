TWO SELBY rail passengers are facing court bills of hundreds of pounds each because they didn’t pay for £10.10 tickets for their journey .
Jennifer Howes and Stephen Burdon, who live at the same address in Charles Street, Selby, were asked for their tickets after they travelled from Driffield to Hull on June 16, Doncaster Magistrates Court heard. Neither had one.
Northern Trains Ltd told the court Howes had “refused to” buy a ticket.
Howes was not in court and was found guilty in her absence of fare dodging by travelling with the intention of not buying a ticket.
She was ordered to pay a total of £414.10. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs, a £34 statutory surcharge and £10.10 compensation to Northern Trains.
Northern Trains told the court that Burdon, 31, had been abusive towards the train conductor when he was asked for his ticket.
Burdon was not present for the hearing and was found guilty of fare dodging by travelling with intent not to pay his fare.
He was ordered to pay a total of £634.10. He was fined £440 with £150 prosecution costs, a £34 statutory surcharge and £10.10 compensation to Northern Trains.
