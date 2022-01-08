A TEENAGE racer with high ambitions has hopes of one day driving in the F1.

Jacob Heap, 15, is a driver from Harrogate who has been involved with car racing since the age of eight.

The racer lives near Bilton with his father Mark, 54, who is a senior contract manager, his mother Alexandra, 46, a pension administrator and his younger sister Megan, 13.

Throughout his young yet already storied career, Jacob has faced significant battles in the sport he loves, with the financial side of things being a particularly challenging aspect.

Mark noted that the cost to race even in the early stages can be around £500 per weekend including practice and the race itself.

Eventually, the family contacted Lee Kellet in Whixley who took Jacob under his wing and taught him some key fundamentals about the sport.

Mark said: “Lee continued to work with Jacob, but the rising costs made it very difficult for us to carry on racing.”

Prior to the first round of LGM Little Green Man 2018, Jacob’s kart was broken which meant he couldn’t consistently practice as the other drivers would be.

He would eventually enter the first round at Paul Fletcher International Kart Track. Jacob’s performance, described as amazing by his father, saw him win his first major trophy.

These races though are incredibly costly and at its cheapest costs between £1,000-£1,500 to compete.

Mark said: “Jacob needed a new kart chassis due to its age and cracked frame which we couldn’t afford so we stopped racing which really hurt Jacob.”

After saving up, Jacob entered the Junior Saloon Car scholarship in 2020. Lacking the funds to test his car they turned up and hoped for the best.

Though missing out on the main prize, JSCC saw an ability in Jacob and gave him a free race car for two rounds.

Jacob has since had a car built for him which costs around £14,000 which serves as a clear indicator of the sport’s steep costs.

Mark said: “Over the eight years Jacob has been racing we have noticed that the very wealthy compete at the highest level and buy their seat. This is the same in all forms of motorsport, it’s not always down to ability but how much you can pay to be in a team for the best equipment and training. This hasn’t stopped Jacob as he just wants to race and be amongst the best drivers out there.”

Jacob will enter the JSCC again this year with a team, aiming to win the championship before progressing onto wider aims.

Mark said: “For Jacob to try and win the championship in 2022 he needs to raise 25K for testing, coaches, team, crash damage, tyres, and race entries. Any media attention and support would be grateful to try and achieve his goal.”

He wanted to thank those who have supported Jacob up until this point as well as Pool Lane Classics who repaired his car several times for free.

"If we didn't have the support, we couldn't go racing."

More details of Jacob’s story can be found at www.jacobheap.com or through his Facebook, Linked-In, Youtube all titled Jacob Heap, or his Instagram, Jacob_heap_racing.