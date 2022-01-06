The deadline for primary school applications in York is looming.

Parents and carers of children born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 should apply for primary school places for September 2022 before midnight on Saturday, January 15.

A maximum of five schools can be selected, and City of York Council recommends that at least one preference should be the catchment school.

Applications can be made online at www.york.gov.uk/schooladmissions.

All details can be found at www.york.gov.uk/guideforparents.

This guide contains information on school admissions and appeals processes, details on admissions statistics, oversubscription criteria and other information.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education, City of York Council, said: “Starting primary school for the first time is a significant milestone in a child’s life. We have some fantastic schools in York and last year over 95 per cent of families applying for a primary place got their first choice.

“I’d urge parents and carers to find out more about their local schools and make sure they apply for a place for their child before the deadline of 15 January.”

For more detailed information, email: education@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551 554.

Parents will find out which school their child has been allocated on April 19.