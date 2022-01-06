ACTIVITIES for children under the age of five will return to a popular East Yorkshire venue next week.
The 'Sewerby Squirrels’ activities will be returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens from January 10 - with a range of fun and imaginative events for youngsters to take part in.
Every Monday, Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers books to read, a sensory area, and a themed activity to enjoy, with sessions running between 10am and 11.30am.
Lucy Cooke, under fives learning co-ordinator at Sewerby Hall, said: "It's great to welcome under fives to Sewerby Hall every week and see them enjoying our Sewerby Squirrels sessions. With a variety of activities on offer, each week there is something different to experience."
The first event of 2022 will take place on Monday (January 10) - and will see little ones take part in an Amy Johnson themed craft session, where they can cut, stick, and draw to produce flight-themed creations, including making a giant aeroplane together.
There are limited places available for each session, so booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. A charge of £2 applies for each child aged between three and four. There is free entry for annual pass holders and under threes.
For more information, visit: sewerbyhall.co.uk/squirrels
