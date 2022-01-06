A UNIVERSITY in York will host a series of short online talks revealing the breadth and depth of "fascinating" research underway in the city.
YorkTalks will take place online on Wednesday January 12 - and features a series of bite-size presentations from University of York researchers on topics from the Galapagos to outer space.
There will be 16 short pre-recorded talks, grouped together in sessions of four and followed by a live Q&A session - and anyone can attend a single session or all four.
Professor Matthias Ruth, pro-vice-chancellor for research at the university, said: "YorkTalks is always an exciting opportunity to share this extraordinary and life-changing work with the wider community - and this year topics range from global healthcare to tropical forests and South Asian literature.
"It promises to be another awe-inspiring day and we hope as many people as possible can join us.”
This year’s events include talks from Dr Maria Bryant in the Department of Health Sciences, Professor Nicola Carslaw in the Department of Environment and Geography and Dr Dusana Dorjee in the Department of Education.
PhD students will also take part in a 'Research Spotlight' exhibition, displaying their work throughout the day.
For further information, visit: https://bit.ly/3JO6RYo
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.