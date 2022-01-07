HEROES who helped save six people’s lives in North Yorkshire have won recognition for their bravery.

Royal Humane Society Awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life were presented by the chief constable of North Yorkshire Police, Lisa Winward, in a ceremony at police headquarters.

Teenager Robert Featherstone saved his grandfather after heavy cattle gates fell on him, pinning him to a wall by his head and throat on a farm at Crayke, near Easingwold. The 14-year-old managed to partially lift the gates away from his head, and then wedged a wooden strut in between the gates and the wall to release the pressure and give him space to breathe, while also managing to call the emergency services.

Kevin King helped save a woman after a crash at the Grimston Bar roundabout on York’s outskirts, in which a car was hit by a tractor and ended up on its side. The driver escaped but the passenger was still trapped inside the car – suspended upside down by her seat belt. Kevin climbed into the vehicle on his hands and knees and held the injured woman up, using his back as a platform while he remained on all fours bearing her weight, keeping her still and preventing further injury until firefighters arrived and managed to free the woman by cutting the car, and she survived her injuries.

Steph and Dean Spray saved a woman after she was seen climbing the wrong side of the barriers at a bridge above the A64 at Malton. Dean approached her and tried to engage with her but, thinking she was about to jump, took hold of her, assisted by his wife Steph and PC Emily Jackson who are both West Yorkshire Police officers, although off duty at the time. Emily’s partner Craig Rushworth also helped. Police and firefighters eventually got the woman down safely.

Jon Kama and Chris Parkin sprung into action when a car crashed in Doncaster Road, Selby. Jon saw an injured man clutching his chest, stopped and ran to help, saw the man was turning blue and extracted him from the vehicle. Chris ran to a nearby petrol station for a defibrillator while Jon commenced chest compressions until Chris took over CPR with the defib until an off-duty paramedic arrived.

Emily Pearson also gave life-saving CPR to a man she discovered was having a seizure while she was driving along the A170 at Snainton.

Andrea Newell and Emma Lamb stopped their vehicles after a woman stood on a bridge parapet above the A64 at Stockton Lane in York.They took hold of her to prevent her falling and comforted her until police and medical professionals arrived.