YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has again clashed with Boris Johnson over the need for a lockdown, saying Covid-19 infection rates in York are as high as London.
The Labour MP said to the Prime Minister in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday): "Letting covid rip through our communities has come at a serious cost, placing new burdens on business and putting more risk in our health and care system, along with unnecessary risks to lives.
"In York, infection rates are on a par with London, and are still rising sharply. Can the Prime Minister explain not only why tests have been rationed but why there is a doubling of the contact tracing time released to our local authorities, delaying the vital opportunity to lock down the virus quickly?”
The Prime Minister responded: “I know that the hon. Lady is pro-lockdown, but I do not think that that is the right way forward. We are taking a balanced and proportionate approach, and that is what this country is going to do.”
The MP said later on twitter: "He has to take responsibility for Covid being out of control.”
On Monday, she also said on twitter: “The economy and NHS are stressed with the scale of infection and isolation. This is why Government cannot sit back, watch the country implode and Covid rip - it's Covid illiterate, it's dangerous."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment