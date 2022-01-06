THE skull of the last prisoner that was executed in York over 200 years ago has been stolen from a pub in the city.

The Golden Fleece in Pavement, York, has launched an appeal after the skull of Elizabeth Johnson, who was put to death in 1800, was stolen from the venue on Monday (January 3).

Speaking on Facebook on Monday, a spokesperson for the pub said: "Unfortunately over the course of last night or earlier today someone has taken it upon themselves to remove Elizabeth from her resting place.

"This is beyond us why anyone would want to take her and we sincerely hope the culprit had a lapse of judgment and will return her to us as soon as possible."

The skull on display in The Golden Fleece

Owners of the pub have been looking through CCTV footage to try and find the culprit - and say they now have a positive identification and clear footage of the theft.

"If we do not receive Elizabeth back in the next couple of days this will be handed to the police. This is not something we want to do as we hope this was just a silly mistake and a lapse in judgment and hope the culprit will return her safely back to us", the spokesperson added.

Elizabeth Johnson was hanged on the Knavesmire on August 23 1800 - which was the last execution to take place in the area.

The wording on the case the skull was placed in inside the pub

Elizabeth was put to death as she was found guilty of uttering a forged £1 bank note with intent to defraud the Bank Of England in the parish of Pontefract in June of that year.