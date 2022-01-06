A CAR was seized after being stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they were carrying out speed camera work on Monday (January 3) on the A1(M) and stopped a white Mazda driver who clocked 92mph.
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "I’d only just pulled onto the platform on the A1M at Dishforth when the car caught my attention.
"By the time I fixed the laser onto the car he’d already scrubbed off some speed.
"The driver was unable to provide proof of insurance.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported."
