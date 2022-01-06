A MAJOR road is closed both ways due to an overturned lorry.
A1(M)Live travel
The A1(M) is currently shut both ways with queueing traffic due to an overturned lorry from junction 44 the A64 turn off for York and Tadcaster to junction 45, the A659 Wattlesyke for Boston Spa.
The road has been closed since around 4.45am today (January 6) after a lorry struck the central reservation, overturned and began leaking diesel.
West Yorkshire Police are on the scene.
Trapped traffic is being released on the Northbound side.
A diversion is in place: Northbound - via the Hollow Circle Symbol, follow Paradise Way until Bramham then turn left to Thorner Road followed by right to West Woods Road, next take the A659 to re-join the A1(M). Southbound - Via the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol, take the A659.
