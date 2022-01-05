THE family of a missing York student have been informed about the discovery of a man's body in London's River Thames.
Harvey Parker, a 20-year-old University of York student, went missing after spending an evening at a nightclub in London on December 17.
Prior to attending the LBGTQ+ club, it is understood the “kind and gentle” York student had been at a Lil Simz concert at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
Police along with Harvey’s friends and family said before Christmas they were growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
The Metropolitan Police said this evening that officers were alerted by the RNLI at 11.51am yesterday to reports of a body in Thames near Embankment, Westminster.
It said officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body and the death was being treated as unexplained.
"Although formal identification awaits, detectives involved in the search for the missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker have been alerted," it said.
"Family liaison officers have informed Mr Parker’s family of developments."
