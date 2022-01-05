A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a Ryedale village.
As reported by The Press earlier today, North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of a "serious incident" in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, on a quiet residential street off Church Lane, shortly before 12pm today (January 5).
Officers have now revealed that a woman's body was found.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a woman was found deceased at the property and this is currently being treated as a murder investigation.
"A man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
"A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time."
Local residents reported seeing dozens of police vehicles coming through the village just before noon.
One eyewitness said an air ambulance, a road ambulance and five armed police officers attended the scene.
CID officers were talking to people living nearby.
