Stanley the Jack Russell terrier and Doughnut, the beagle cross, are a very sweet-natured pair of dogs who have become almost inseparable.

They were admitted to the York RSPCA because their previous owner was moving and could not take them with her.

Staff have found that they are very bonded to each other - so we will be looking for adopters who will adopt them together.

The staff that look after Stanley and Doughnut say they are sociable boys who are eager to say hello to everyone who is willing to stop and see them.

They love human attention and will sit and soak up as much fuss and attention as they can possibly get.

Staff say both dogs love going out and about on their daily walks, making the most of every single second they are out.

So they will need adopters who are happy to take them out for nice and interesting walks and adventures.

They are then happy to snuggle up for a nap after a snack.

Stanley and Doughnut both love their food - but more so Stanley, who will literally do anything for a treat.

Although they love each other a lot staff say care must be taken around food and treats.

Stanley and Doughnut will make absolutely smashing family pets and will be fun, loving and loyal. They are suitable to live with other dogs, cats and children aged 6 years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find out more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk