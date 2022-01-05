AN outdoor ice rink in York has reopened.

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland reopened yesterday (January 4) following a spell of unseasonably mild weather, and the organisers have today announced that the popular attraction will extend its season at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York by one week, now closing on Sunday, January 16.

Since opening on November 19 the attraction has had about 70,000 visitors, but with five days of unprecedented warm temperatures and winds over New Year, the season has been reduced, with many visitors yet to enjoy their annual trip to the attraction. So with temperatures returning to normal winter levels this week and a similar forecast for next week, the event organisers have decided to extend the season.

From Monday, January 10 to Friday 14 the rink will open from the 2.15pm session until the 8.30pm session inclusive, the vintage funfair will open from 3pm until 8pm and The Chalet café will open from 2.30pm until 9pm. On Saturday 15th and Sunday, January 16 the ice rink will open at 9.30am, closing after the 8.30pm session, the vintage funfair will open from 10.30am until 8pm, and The Chalet will open from 9.30am until 9pm.

Organiser Georgi Wood said: “Like the other outdoor ice rinks around the country, we have battled some extremes of weather this season, and with the Covid pandemic in the mix as well, a lot of our visitors have had their plans for a festive visit to Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland disrupted. By extending the season a week we hope this will give the chance for everyone to either reschedule their visit or just come and enjoy some winter fun and exercise in the fresh air. It has been a very challenging few days, but our ice team have been working extremely hard to get the rink back in top condition now that the temperatures have been dropping, so we are now open again at full capacity.”

Tickets for a one-hour skating session at the ice rink are priced at £11.95 for adults and £10.95 for children and concessions. Family packages are available for families of three, four or five. Tickets for parents and toddlers aged 4 and under are priced at £11.95 from Monday to Friday during term time. Special packages are also available for parties, schools, clubs and youth groups, with discounts applying to groups of 20 or more.

Booking is recommended for skating at The Ice Factor, either through www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or directly at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theicefactor - booking fee applies.

For full details of prices and times visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or call 07985 331802.