IT is going to be 'all change' for much of York's railway heritage in the near future.

The front of York Railway Station is to be revamped; the Queen Street Bridge demolished; and there's talk of a new Haxby Railway Station to bring commuters into the city centre.

Even the National Railway Museum is getting in on the act: plans for its new Central Hall - to link the two main wings of the museum across Leeman Road - have recently been submitted. They form just a small part of the much wider York Central plans to redevelop the huge area of railway land behind the station.

With all this going on, we thought it was worth digging out a few photographs from York's railway past.

These images all come from the wonderful digital image archive kept by Explore York Libraries and Archives - you can search this for yourself at images.exploreyork.org.uk/

York Station in about 1900, its platforms piled high with goods. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives

We've included a couple of early photos (one from 1880 and one from 1900, above) of the inside of York Railway Station - we particularly love the shot showing the station piled high with luggage. The old lanterns hanging from the ceiling somehow add to the station's architectural beauty.

There's a great, photo, too, of the old York and North Midland Line railway sidings that once stood inside the city walls, near Lendal Bridge. And we have dug out a couple of photographs of the soon-to-be-demolished Queen Street Bridge - one showing the bridge piled high with sandbags, which were being used in a 'load test' to test the strength of the bridge’s footpath.

Our favourite photos, though, must be the ones showing the front of York Railway Station, with a succession of trams, buses and motor cars lined up outside. Magnificent.

York Railway Station with a row of cars in front, photographed by Walter Scott in about 1920. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives