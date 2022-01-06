A VIKING 'king' has led the moving tributes to York storyteller Adrian Spendlow in our book of condolence.

As reported in The Press, Adrian Spendlow was well known as a poet and Viking storyteller. He died aged 66 from cancer 12 months ago in the USA, where he lived with his wife Heidi.

Last week, friends gathered in York to celebrate his life - and this week, The Press opened an online book of condolence for friends to pay their respects, share their stories and photos.

Leading the online tributes is Georg Olafr Reydarsson Hansen, the self-styled 'king' of the Vikings from Gudvangen in Western Norway.

Georg, who described himself as chieftain of Njardarheimr Viking Valley, shared several colourful photos of himself with Adrian over the years in traditional dress.

In the mid-2000s, Adrian became a Viking Skald, or poet, and performed at Viking events in Norway. During the last few years of his life, Adrian spent entire summers in Gudvangen, becoming the best-loved Viking storyteller in the Viking reenactment world.

Georg, who spent almost 20 years establishing the permanent Viking village Njardarheimr, said: "As my closest friend and blood brother for nearly 20 years, and my skald (poetic storyteller) for the last 12, Adrian made a lifelong impact on hundreds of people through his service at the Njardarheimr Viking town in Gudvangen, Norway.

"I will carry him in my heart for the rest of my days.

"Not a day goes by without thinking about him!"

Adrian with 'king' Georg in Norway

Other friends also left their tributes to Adrian in our online book of condolence.

Christine Andrade, of Scarborough, said: "I have known Adrian for over 40 years in his many lives. We were psychiatric nurses together years ago and later worked at the Drop In Centre and he and my husband Phil shared creative stand-up pursuits.

"We have been in Australia until five years ago but recently we met again in Scarborough and became reacquainted which was lovely. I have always enjoyed his generosity in the moment, he was an expert on the person-centred encounter and had an unstoppable creative spirit. I am sad to hear the news but celebrate his interesting life."

Stella Dawson, of York, said: "Adrian was one of my most favourite humans. We would chat for hours in the middle of the night when neither of us could sleep. I will miss him forever, he leaves such a big gap in our lives because he filled so much more space than most people. What a lovely man and I am so happy he was my good friend."

Sam Wiley, of York, said: "Such a lovely gentleman whom I met when I worked at the local Mind shop with his sister. He was very kind to me. RIP."

Virginia Hatton, of York, said: "Thank you Adrian for attending and performing at my wedding. You will be greatly missed."

Virginia and Adrian at her wedding

Sam Carter, of York, said: "I worked with Adrian as part of the Jorvik Group and got to know him when he occasionally did events with us. It was a pleasure to have known him, especially how friendly he was with everyone. Thank you Adrian for being part of our lives."

Ruth Clayden, of York, said: "Nice to see Adrian you are gone but not forgotten. There isn't a week that goes by that I don't think of all our amazing times together. Thank you for the very happy memories, miss you mate."

John Dee, of Acomb, York, recalled Adrian as "such a lovely friend to me".

Carolyn Trevis, from Minneapolis in the USA, said: "I only knew Adrian a short time, while he was dating and then married to my oldest niece, Heidi. I liked him from the start, and grew to love him. He made Heidi so very happy. I witnessed his proposal to Heidi, on Thanksgiving just after dinner. It was one of the most romantic moments that I have been a part of. He was funny, interesting, thoughtful, kind, loving and had a wonderful British accent that I will always remember."

Maggie, of York, said: "Adrian was very good natured and up for a giggle. He encouraged me to go to the Viking village in Norway but I never went. He was a performer through thick and thin. Always friendly and kind. Much missed."

Carrie Akass, of Heworth, York, said: "Adrian was a vibrant larger than life teller of stories who touched many people's lives. He passed away too soon."