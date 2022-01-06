HOUSE buyers looking to enjoy village life have been snapping up homes at a new development in North Yorkshire.
Of the 63 new homes at the Bondgate development off Leeming Lane in the village of Langthorpe, just 14 remain for prospective buyers.
Prices start from £264,995 for the housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey's three-bedroom Gosford house type. The homes have all been designed to be in keeping with the local area and are built to modern standards with high energy-efficiency.
Steven Ball, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “I’m so delighted to see how well our new homes at Bondgate have been selling and it’s been great to watch a new community grow from it.
“I believe this development has such great appeal because of its beautiful scenery and perfect location. Whether it’s first-time buyers, couples, or families, Bondgate really does have something for everyone to love.
“With only 14 homes remaining at this fantastic development, I highly advise that anyone interested in living here should book an appointment as soon as possible.”
As well as green space, there are also amenities nearby, such as Langthorpe Farm Shop opposite the development, a pub and restaurant while Boroughbridge is within walking distance.
