THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has stabilised following the sharp rise over the New Year.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it now had 108 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, which compares with 109 yesterday and 74 on New Year's Eve. Three were in intensive care again yesterday.
It said 15 Covid patients had been discharged over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number discharged since the start of the pandemic to 3,178.
