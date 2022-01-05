Boris Johnson will address the nation once more today after Tuesday evening’s Downing Street press conference.
The Prime Minister will make a fresh statement in the House of Commons in front of the nation and fellow MP following Prime Minister’s Question’s today.
Mr Johnson will face questions from Angela Rayner after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for coronavirus.
It is the second time Mr Starmer has missed PMQs after testing positive for the virus.
The PM will then provide a brief statement giving an update on the surging number of Omicron cases in the UK.
Watch Boris Johnson's Covid statement live
WATCH LIVE: My statement in the @HouseOfCommons on coronavirus https://t.co/sOfp5aq3tJ— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 5, 2022
How to watch PMQs as Boris Johnson faces Covid restrictions questions
You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.
