Sue Butler is 53 and lives in York. She works as a teaching assistant and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always enjoyed taking photographs and visiting exhibitions. In 2015 I was watching a programme about micro photography and thought I would like to do that, so I bought myself an Olympus EPL-5.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love being out and about in the open air and creating images for my own pleasure.

What equipment do you use?

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II and Olympus EP-L 5 and also Huawei phone camera.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

That's a tough question! I honestly don't know.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I don't have a favourite place as such, although I do love Keswick and Ullswater where I've taken a lot of my photographs. I think North Yorkshire also has many beautiful places to photograph.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined more or less when it first started in 2017 and my image of flowers at Breezy Knees was the first image to be published and I was really proud! I really enjoy seeing other peoples images as there is such a variety of styles.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to go to Iceland and capture the stunning water fall at Seljalandsfoss, the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) and Dynjandi which is the largest waterfall in Westfjords. There is such a diverse mix of stunning, waterfalls, landscapes and wildlife, I would be there for months.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

It's not how expensive your equipment is but how you interpret the images in front of you. My first image printed in The Press was on my phone. Also, dare to be different with your style, take pictures for yourself rather than other people and always, always remember your memory card!

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I love alternative photography and creating Cyanotypes using a photosensitive solution and the great British sunshine (when we get some). I also enjoy creating fine art photography using my own layers, brushes and composites using Photoshop.

