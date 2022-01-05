POLICE have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a shop in York.
Between 6.18pm and 6.45pm on November 17, a woman entered the Spar store in Lowther Street in the city, where she picked up several items but then left the store without paying.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured in these CCTV images as we believe she may have information which could help our investigation into the theft."
If you recognise the person in the CCTV images, call 101 or email Abigail.holmes@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12210244276 when passing on any information to North Yorkshire Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.