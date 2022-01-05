RESIDENTS in an historic York street said farewell to an ancient tree today.
The weeping ash in the grounds of St Olave's church in Marygate, close to the entrance of Museum Gardens, has been suffering from ash dieback for some time and an application was made to fell the tree.
Tree surgeons have moved in today to fell the mighty specimen in sections with the footpath in front of the building closed while the work is carried out.
Ash dieback is a serious disease of ash trees, caused by a fungus now called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus and affects ash trees of all ages.
Young trees can be killed in one season and older trees tend to succumb after several seasons of infection.
Marygate resident Jeanne Godfrey said: "It's a lovely tree and one of the first to blossom each year when it hasn't got any leaves on it. It's a bit of an iconic tree really and beautiful next tot he church."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.