A YORK law firm has made a number of promotions as part of its strategy for the future.
Ware & Kay Solicitors has promoted Sian Foster, Holly Stevens and Philip Taylor to its board of directors.
Sian, head of wills and probate, and Holly, head of residential property, are directors in the York office while Philip, head of residential property in Malton, is a director at the Malton office, Pearsons & Ward.
They will offer strategic direction, leadership and support to their teams, while helping to drive the firm's strong performance and support its growth plans.
Managing director, David Hyams said: "Not only are they experts in their respective fields of law, but they have also demonstrated their ability to consistently deliver the high levels of client care that we aim for right across the firm.
"We see them all making valuable contributions to the future of the firm, actively participating in business planning sessions, being strong leaders and role models, and helping with the development of the staff.
"Their contributions during their time to the firm is commendable and demonstrates the pedigree of our team."
